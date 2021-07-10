Argentina’s agricultural sectors protest against government intervention

BUENOS AIRES, Jul 9 (.) -Argentinean livestock and grain producers mobilized on Friday in the town of San Nicolás, in the province of Buenos Aires, to express their discontent over export taxes and limits on shipments of meat, which according to them are counterproductive for investment in the sector.

The measure carried out by the Confederation of Rural Associations of Buenos Aires and La Pampa (CARBAP) and other entities in the sector coincides with the national holiday for the country’s Independence Day.

“The mobilization is part of the need to raise the voice of citizens, producers (…) to demand measures that encourage production and work, respect for private property” and “the end of state interventionism that threatens regional economies, “among other things, said CARBAP.

Argentina is the world’s largest exporter of soybean meal and the third largest of corn grains, and one of the main exporters of beef.

Agricultural leaders remain concerned about the policies of center-left President Alberto Fernández, a Peronist whose government has placed limits on beef exports as a way to control domestic food inflation.

“The closure of exports is the most serious problem. Although it is true that it has been partially opened, it is not enough and this causes great damage to the producer,” said Omar Barchetta, a 56-year-old agricultural and livestock producer.

“(One) was enthusiastic about the values ​​that had been given with the opening of the export where one could in some way, program for the future and in this sense, there is a very great discouragement and fundamentally, the terrible loss that is already taking place. in the values. This already makes the cattle ranch practically not profitable “, added Barchetta.

Among several thousand producers, citizens and tractors who were observed in the mobilization on the side of the road, the leaders expressed their concern about the lack of dialogue between the field and the government.

Continue reading the story

“President, it will be difficult to continue a relationship with a sector as powerful as ours if it does not call us to dialogue, because as a result of dialogue it is the only way that we are going to get the country to move forward,” said Nicolás Pino, president of the Argentine Rural Society.

For its part, the Government, consulted by ., did not comment on the massive mobilization.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, additional reporting by Miguel Lo Bianco. Edited in Spanish by Hernán Nessi and Marion Giraldo)