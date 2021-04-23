Argentina would withdraw from the Copa América as host; Colombia would stay as organizer

The America Cup 2020, which was postponed to this year due to the pandemic, could lose Argentina as the venue and it would take place in Colombia entirely, because in Argentina it would give up organizing the sporting event.

According to rumors, after the bad moment that the country is experiencing in the health issue due to the Coronavirus, Colombia would be the only host country of the tournament to be played in the months of June and July.

“I had the opportunity to speak with my source, and he told me that if he was already aware, they told me to follow the trail that if they have not done it, they were about to do it: the Government of Argentina will ask him or, suddenly, he will He asked Colombia for the endorsement for them to dismount from the Copa América and that Colombia do it in its entirety. ” Javier Hernández, director of Gol Caracol, said.

The Copa América in Argentina is shaking. I don’t know if Colombia can and wants to organize the entire tournament. The problem is on fire. – Paco Villa (@Paco_Villa_) April 22, 2021

Argentina is in one of the worst post-pandemic moments and for this reason, it would desist from being the organizer in conjunction with the Colombian country.

Colombia is firm in being the organizer of the event and, if there were no other options, it would be played 100% in the coffee-growing country.