Argentina would come out with Table B to face Bolivia in the Copa América

An eliminated Bolivia will say goodbye to the Copa América in a duel against Argentina, already classified for the quarterfinals, with the question of whether Lionel Messi will play on the fifth and final date of the group stage.

The Argentine team is in Buenos Aires training for the game against the Bolivians on Monday at the Arena Pantanal stadium in Cuiabá.

Messi played all the Copa América matches for that team and, as he is already sure of his place in the quarterfinals, it may be a possibility that coach Lionel Scaloni prefers him to rest.

The Argentina coach has the entire squad at his disposal in which he will also have to analyze if those who accumulate a warning play, among them is goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

Also the midfielders Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes and the forward Lautaro Martínez accumulate a warning and it could be risky that they play in this match and that they lose the quarterfinal duel.

Scaloni’s team will travel to Cuiabá this Sunday with the goal of ensuring their leadership in group A of the Copa América.

