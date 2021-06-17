Argentina, with two variants to face Uruguay

06/17/2021 at 9:06 AM CEST

The coach of the Argentine National Team is looking for variants to strengthen his team for Friday’s game against Uruguay, in one more edition of the Río de La Plata Classic. It will be a key match for the Albiceleste’s intentions to get the three points and ensure their qualification for the quarterfinals of the Copa América. And in training he stole two variants with respect to the team that faced Chile in the debut.

Defender Cristhian Romero, recovered from a muscular overload in his right rear thigh, positions himself to take the place of Lucas Martínez Quarta. The Atalanta player from Serie A was one of the surprises of the call due to the defensive strength shown against Colombia in the knockout stages, in a match in which his first goal was also scored with the blue and white.

Another of the changes in this obligatory case would be the admission of Ángel Di Maria by Esteban González. The Stuttgart player from Germany has been a starter in the last two games played by the Albiceleste (Colombia 2-2 in the qualifiers and Chile 1-1 in the Copa América).

And although he failed the chances he had against La Roja, he is a player who, according to the coach, brings variations to the Argentine attack and is very satisfied with his performance. But as he has just recovered from a muscle injury, they are evaluating him to rest against the Uruguayan team so that he arrives fresh for next Monday’s game against Paraguay that could be decisive for the classification.

Although Uruguay will line up Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani, Argentina would maintain the tactical drawing with four defenders in the last row.

The probable team to play against Uruguay on Friday at 9:00 p.m. in Brasilia is: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero or Lucas Martínez Quarta, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi; Nicolás González or Ángel Di María and Lautaro Martínez.

The Argentine National Team will travel to Brasilia at 4.30 pm. The team could be confirmed by the coach at the press conference before traveling. An optimistic data is that the AFA communicated in its social networks that all the PCR tests of COVID-19 carried out on the footballers, coaching staff and members of the delegation yielded negative results.