Argentina, with a great goal from Messi, draws with Chile: see here the goals



Andres Felipe Galindo Cortes June 14, 2021, 05:29 pm

The ’10’ of the albiceleste scored from a free kick to open the scoring at the Nilton Santos stadium.

Argentina and Chile meet in the first duel of group B of the Copa América, in an attractive match, played in the middle of the court, which was unlocked thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi.

In minute 33, the star of the albiceleste nailed the ball in the corner after taking a free kick near the area, which was impossible to stop for Claudio Bravo, who stretched, but could not get the ball out of the bottom of the box. net.

In the second half, Chile came out with another face and with Eduardo Vargas equalized the score, the forward took charge of a rebound in the area after the wrong penalty from Arturo Vidal and with a header he beat Emiliano Martínez.

Argentina 1-0 Chile

Argentina 1-1 Chile