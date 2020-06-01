(Bloomberg) – Argentina may have to shell out at least $ 880 million in subsidies this year to keep its state airline afloat, further dragging down government finances after the nation’s ninth sovereign default.

The president of Aerolineas Argentinas, Pablo Ceriani, said that the deficit in the company’s budget, which has increased from more than US $ 680 million last year, will persist until demand recovers, which is not expected to occur during a couple of years. The operator will likely take at least five years after that to reach profitability, he said in an interview at the airline’s headquarters at Aeroparque Internacional Jorge Newbery airport in Buenos Aires.

Ceriani pointed out that one of the conditions for profitability is demand, which would not return to normal until 2022. The executive said that they planned to curb structural losses in a sustained manner thereafter and that this was the reasonable horizon.

Like airlines around the world, Aerolineas Argentinas operations have been paralyzed due to the coronavirus. Argentina was one of the first countries in Latin America to introduce the strictest measures to stop the spread of the virus, such as the cancellation of commercial flights until September 1. But unlike other operators, Aerolíneas Argentinas has promised to overcome the crisis without firing the 12,000 employees, according to Ceriani.

The president said it was a policy aimed at keeping jobs.

Still, the company now plans to temporarily suspend about 7,500 workers in June and July, according to a person with direct knowledge of the talks with labor representatives. On the other hand, the airline said on Sunday that it is in advanced negotiations to “reschedule” payments to the National Bank for Economic and Social Development of Brazil (BNDES) and Banco de la Nación Argentina.

Argentina’s flagship airline has relied on subsidies since it was nationalized in 2008, but the deficit has been compounded by a 50% drop in the peso, a devastating recession and double-digit inflation. The two biggest airline costs are fuel and airplanes, which are generally paid for in dollars. You have achieved minimal savings during the pandemic, including travel expenses.

Ceriani expects activity to begin to recover in the second half of 2021 and to continue investing in growth after 2022, when it aims to increase its fleet, with the addition of wide-body cargo aircraft to fly mainly to and from China and the US. .UU. as part of a new approach to shipping cargo.

Meanwhile, it will merge with sister airline Austral Lineas Aereas, a plan that, along with shipping cargo and a new maintenance unit, is expected to save US $ 100 million in three years. The airline is weighing the blocking of the middle seats in all cabins as it develops strategies to resume operations safely, he said. Restoring flights to each of the provincial capitals of Argentina would mean operating at 25% of normal activity in the domestic market. Travel abroad will probably not begin until after November, Ceriani said.

The executive said that this year will probably be the most difficult in the history of Aerolineas Argentinas and probably the worst year in the history of aviation.

