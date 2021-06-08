Argentina will have its first boxer at the Olympics

Leonela Sánchez, Pan-American champion in Lima 2019, was invited by the International Olympic Committee to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, something that she could not refuse and thus She will be the first Argentine boxer to be part of this event in the category up to 57 kg.

La Monito, as she is nicknamed, She comes from being a mother last October and from serving a sanction for positive furosemide doping in January 2020, it was five months without being able to fight and get into a ring since last December 30. Doping tested positive for consuming fat burners, which were composed of diuretics and are prohibited because they can serve to hide other drugs, the same happened to her sister Dayana, who can also be invited to Tokyo.

“Since I joined the national team, my dream was to go to the Olympic Games, but it was not for the simple fact that my category was not Olympic. DThen, in 2019, when she became an Olympian, the doping thing happened and I said: ‘That’s it. There will be no Olympic dream. It’s over ‘”, declared the Cordovan.

Leonela Sánchez champion of the Pan American 2019. . / Martin Alipaz

He also added that he never imagined being there and acknowledged: “I’m happy. I thought that I was going to have that goal pending, that I was not going to meet it in three years … And this happens to me. I still do not fall ”.

Due to the sanction she received for doping and being a mother, she had lowered the intensity of training, so she confessed: “I stopped training in January 2020. I didn’t spawn anymore; I’m up with the weight issue, and wrong with the distance and the physical part … We do calculations and get well with the weight issue, but everything else takes time. We are going to try to get sparring from this week. I come with nothing, and getting into it is crazy ”.

The 159 Argentines qualified for Tokyo 2020:

Basketball: Men’s National Team (12 players)

Canoeing: Agustín Vernice (K1 1000), Lucas Rossi (K1), Rubén Rézola (K1 200) and Brenda Rojas (K1 200).

BOXING: Mirco Cuello, Ramón Quiroga, Francisco Verón and Leonela Sánchez.

Cycling: One place on the road, another on the time trial (individual), Sofía Gómez Villafañe (Mountain Bike) and Exequiel Torres (BMX).

Equestrian: José María Larocca (individual jump) and Argentine team (José María Larocca, Martín Dopazo and Matías Albarracín).

Fencing: María Belén Pérez Maurice (saber).

Soccer: Men’s National Team (18).

Handball: The Gladiators (14).

Field hockey: Las Leonas (16) and Los Leones (16).

Artistic gymnastics: Martina Dominici.

Fight: Agustín Destribats.

Marathon: Joaquín Arbe, Eulalio Muñoz and Marcela Gómez.

Swimming: Delfina Pignatiello (400, 800 and 1,500 free), Julia Sebastián (100 and 200 breaststroke) and Santiago Grassi (100 butterfly) Modern pentathlon: Sergio Alí Villamayor.

Rowing: Milka Kraljev and Evelyn Silvestro (lightweight double pair) Rugby 7: Los pumas 7 (12) Surf: Leandro Usuna Taekwondo: Lucas Guzmán.

Tennis: Nadia Podoroska (female single).

Table tennis: Horacio Cifuentes and Gastón Alto

Shooting: Fernanda Russo (10 meter air rifle) Alexis Eberhardt (50 meter three position rifle) Melisa Gil (skeet) and Federico Gil (skeet)

Yachting: Sol Branz and Victoria Travascio (49er FX), Facundo Olezza (Finn), Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (Nacra 17), Francisco Guaragna (Standard Laser), Lucía Falasca (Radial Laser), Belén Tavella and Lourdes Hartkopf (470) , Celia Tejerina (RS: X) and Francisco Saubidet (RS: X).

Volleyball: Male (12) and female (12) selection.

