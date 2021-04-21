Argentina Will Get New Massive Bitcoin Mining Facility Thanks To Bitfarms

On April 19, 2020, Bitfarms, one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world, announced an update on the projects it has maintained in Argentina since last year to create one of the largest mining farms in Latin America.

Among the new developments that the company commented was the signing of an agreement with a “utility class energy producer” that will supply 210 MW of electricity at $ 0.022 / kWh for the first 4 years of the 8 years that the contract will last.

What’s more, reported that they plan to start their Bitcoin mining operations in early 2022. They were in advanced conversations with a construction company in charge of carrying out all the electrical interconnections between their new installation (which will be independent of the local grid to avoid any type of outage) and the electricity company.

Bitfarms invests in Argentina to reduce its operational costs

Bitfarms has five mining facilities located in Quebec, Canada, which are 100% powered by hydroelectric power, just like the one they are developing in Argentina. Because of this, your mining activities will have less environmental impact while significantly increasing your profits.

Argentina and cryptocurrencies

Thanks to the new installation, Bitfarms will save 45% compared to its current installations in Canada, since the costs of electricity consumption and maintenance of the equipment will be much lower due to the cold climate of the area.

“The equilibrium cost of mining Bitcoin during the fourth quarter of 2020 was around $ 7,500 USD in Quebec… [mientras que en Argentina] we estimate that the equilibrium cost of mining the same bitcoin would be $ 4,125, representing a savings of 45%. “

Latin America is a paradise for mining companies

According to Cambridge researchers, as the price of Bitcoin increases, so does energy consumption, so some mining companies are looking for an operational alternative in Latin American countries where the energy cost is not as high as in more developed countries.

Read more

Bitcoin contamination

For example, Venezuela is considered by many people as a miners’ paradise due to the almost insignificant electricity costs involved in this activity. Although they have recently published new legal regulations that force miners to declare their activities and pay high energy fees that are still small compared to many countries.

Mining cryptocurrencies Venezuela

So it is not bad to do an exhaustive review of the benefits offered by each Latin American country before deciding on a specific one to carry out mining activities. Climate, laws and energy costs can make a big difference when it comes to entering this world.

The post Argentina will get a new massive Bitcoin mining facility thanks to Bitfarms was first seen on BeInCrypto.