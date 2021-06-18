Argentina vs Uruguay: The Lineups of the J2 match of the Copa América

The Argentine National Team led by Lionel Scaloni faces this afternoon against the Uruguay National Team in the match corresponding to day 2 of group B of the Copa América on the field of the Brasilia Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time , with the intention of both teams to get their first victory in the tournament.

The Argentine squad did not start the contest in the best way, after they tied a goal against Chile in their debut, since despite Lionel Messi’s shooting goal, the Andeans came from behind and managed to get the tie and add a point.

For its part, the Uruguayan team will make its debut against Argentina in this Copa América, where it would have its best team to face a vital duel in its aspirations to achieve the three points, although Federico Valverde, of Real Madrid, would be in doubt.

Argentina and Uruguay have met in 31 games in the Copa América, where the Albicelestes have 14 victories to 13 of the Charruas and four draws, being the Argentine light favorites but with very even statistics.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE MATCH BETWEEN ARGENTINA VS URUGUAY

Argentina: Armani (p), Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Paredes, Pezzella, Agüero, Di María, Palacios, Correa, Gómez, Musso.

Uruguay: Muslera (P), González, Giménez, Godín, Viña, Torreira, Bentancur, Valverde, De La Cruz, Suárez, Cavani.

