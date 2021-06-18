Argentina vs Uruguay: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-up of the Copa América match

The activity of the Copa América continues this Thursday, June 17, with the meeting between the Argentine National Team and the Uruguay national team in the match corresponding to matchday 2 of group B, at the Estádio Nacional in Brasilia at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The Argentine squad, directed by Lionel Scaloni. The tournament did not start in the best way by tying a goal against the Chilean National Team, where despite Messi’s free kick goal, it was not enough to achieve victory.

For its part, the Uruguayan team will make its debut against Argentina in this Copa América, where it will be able to count on its best team for the match against an Albiceleste in need of obtaining the three points.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF ARGENTINA VS URUGUAY

Argentina: Martínez, Montiel, Martínez, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso, Messi, Lautaro, González.

Uruguay: Muslera, Cáceres, Giménez, Godín, González, Viña, Vecino, Betancour, Suárez, Rodríguez, Valverde.

