ARGENTINA VS URUGUAY, CUP AMERICA 2021, GROUP PHASE, TODAY, JUNE 18

Here we tell you where watch live Y FREE, the match between Argentina vs Uruguay, in a duel corresponding to the Group Phase of the tournament of the America’s Cup 2021, the game will be played this Friday, June 18.

PREVIOUS

The South American soccer party continues with Argentina and Uruguay fighting for supremacy in Group A or South Zone.

The month of June has been disappointing for the Albiceleste, who have seen how each of their matches to date ended in a draw after being ahead on the scoreboard.

In his first group match, on Sunday, against Chile, Lionel Messi scored a goal from a free kick, and then there were several clear chances. But Chile struck back immediately after the break and Lionel Scaloni’s men seemed clueless thereafter.

Argentina will play before Uruguay in the Mané Garrinchas National Stadium at 7:00 p.m. Mexico in a duel corresponding to the Group Phase of the tournament America’s Cup 2021.

ARGENTINA VS URUGUAY Schedules

United States: 7:00 p.m. (ET) / 5:00 p.m. (PT)

Mexico: 19:00

Ecuador: 19:00

Colombia: 19:00

Peru: 19:00

Argentina: 20:00

Chile: 19:00

TRANSMISSION LINKS

