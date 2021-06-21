Argentina vs Paraguay: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-ups of the Copa América match

The Selection of Argentina and Paraguay will be measured in the match of day 3 of the Copa América on the field of the National Stadium in Brasilia this Monday at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. The game will be broadcast on the Sky Sports signal.

Argentina has just beaten Uruguay 1-0 with a goal from Guido Rodríguez, placing itself as the momentary leader of Group B with 4 points, and a new victory would put Lionel Scaloni’s Albiceleste as leader.

For its part, Paraguay has only played one match in the Copa América where they beat Bolivia three goals to one and now against Argentina, they will seek to continue with the good step to add another three units.

Argentina and Uruguay have played 22 games in the Copa América, where the albiceleste has shown total superiority, since they have not lost a single game and have won 16 times by six draws.

LIKELY ALIGNMENTS OF ARGENTINA AND PARAGUAY

Argentina: Martínez (p), Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña, Rodríguez, De Paul, Lo Celso, Messi, Martínez, González.

Paraguay: Silva, Espínola, Gómez, Alonso, Arzamendia, Piris da Motta, Villasanti, Almirón, Romero Gamarra, Ávalos, Romero.

