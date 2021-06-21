Argentina vs Paraguay: Lineups of the match of the J3 of the Copa América

The Selection of Argentina and Paraguay will be measured in the match of day 3 of the Copa América on the field of the National Stadium in Brasilia this Monday at 7:00 p.m. Central Mexico time.

The Argentine National Team has just defeated Uruguay 1-0 with a goal by Guido Rodríguez, placing itself as the momentary leader of Group B with 4 points, and they will seek to beat a Paraguay that has only played one match in the Copa América.

Eduardo Berizzo’s Guarani squad defeated Bolivia in their only match played in this Copa América, leaving good feelings by winning 3-1 and will seek to maintain that good dynamic against a power like Argentina.

Argentina and Uruguay have played 22 games in the Copa América, where the Albiceleste has shown total superiority, since it has not lost a single game and has won 16 times by six draws.

ALIGNMENTS OF THE MATCH BETWEEN ARGENTINA VS PARAGUAY

Argentina: Martínez (P), Molina, Pezzella, Romero, Tagliafico, Rodríguez, Paredes, Messi, Di María, Gómez, Agüero.

Paraguay: Silva (P), Espínola, Gómez, Alonso, Arzamendia, Da Motta, Cubas, Almiron, Gamarra, Ávalos, Romero.

