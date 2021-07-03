Argentina vs. Ecuador: lineups, schedules and where to watch the Copa América quarterfinal match

“And here we go again” will have said some Argentine about the new onslaught of the Albiceleste to try to win a America Cup after 1993, which is in fact the last official tournament they added to their record. Lionel Messi will return to lead the southerners and will have Ecuador as the first alcabala to the title.

Messi could not win the Copa América or 2007 (runner-up), 2011, 2015 (runner-up), 2016 (runner-up) or 2019, it is his great debt to his Argentina national team. He has already become the top scorer in history (75) and the one with the most presence (148) with the two-time world champion.

# SelecciónMayor Recognition for #LeoMessi and @aguerosergiokun for the matches reached with the albiceleste 🇦🇷. Congratulations to both of you, cracks! pic.twitter.com/F8anapEIm8 – Argentina National Team 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) July 2, 2021

Argentina is undefeated in this edition of the tournament by defeating Uruguay 1-0, Paraguay 1-0, 1-4 against Bolivia and a 1-1 draw against Chile. Lionel Scaloni found strength in his team and will face a fellow countryman on the other bench: Gustavo Alfaro.

Ecuador will arrive without being able to know the triumph in the group stage. They fell 0-1 against Colombia, and drew 2-2 against Peru and Venezuela. He closed his first round with a valuable 1-1 draw with Brazil.

It is a team that has several ways to reach the goal, players that with spaces do damage, but their defensive instability makes them look inferior to the Albiceleste in this quarter-final duel.

Probable lineups:

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina; Cristian Romero (or Pezzella), Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Acuña; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez and Alejandro Gómez. DT: Lionel Scaloni.

Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez; Angelo Preciado, Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapié, Diego Palacios; Jhegson Méndez, Alan Franco, Ángel Mena, Ayrton Preciado, Pervis Estupiñán; Enner Valencia. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.

Stadium: Pedro Ludovico Teixeira Olympic Stadium, in Goiás.

Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

Date: Saturday, July 3

Hours and where to see it

United States: 9:00 p.m. Eastern / 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time | Univision, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App

Mexico: 8:00 pm | SKY Sports, Blue to Go and Fanatiz México

Colombia: 8:00 pm | DIRECTV Play Deportes, DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Uruguay: 10:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Uruguay and DIRECTV Play Sports

Venezuela: 9:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports (Simple TV), DIRECTV Play Sports and IVC

Peru: 8:00 pm | DIRECTV Sports Peru, DIRECTV Play Sports

Argentina: 10:00 pm | Canal 7 TV Publica, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Play Deportes, TyC Sports Play, TyC Sports Argentina

Chile: 9:00 pm | Estadio TNT Sports, TNT Sports HD, TNT Sports Go, DIRECTV Sports Chile, DIRECTV Play Sports

Bolivia: 9:00 pm | Tigo Sports Bolivia

Brazil: 10:00 pm | NOW NET e Claro, ESPN Brazil, GUIGO

Ecuador: 8:00 pm | TC Television, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador, DIRECTV Play Sports.

Read also: Uruguay vs. Colombia: lineups, schedules and where to watch the Copa América quarterfinal match