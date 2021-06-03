Argentina vs Chile team Scaloni confirms the roster Lionel Messi starts against Chile | National teams

One day after crashing in the Playoffs, the coach of the Argentina National Team, Lionel Scaloni, spoke of the meeting, of the state of his players. In today’s football, strategists are jealous, picky about their payroll, planning, tactical strategies and everything that has to do with the correct and sensible planning of a game.

At other times, speculation remains in the background, regardless of whether it is an advantage or not for the rival. This was made known by the Argentine coach, who addressed the media at a press conference. He had no problem giving the starting formation that will be against Chile in Santiago del Estero.

“The team is defined. Let’s play with Martínez, Foyth, Romero, Martínez Quarta, Tagliafico, Paredes, Ocampos, De Paul, Messi, Di María and Lautaro Martínez ”this is how Scaloni defined the initialists against Chile.

In addition, he added that Armani and Montiel will not travel, since their coronavirus tests continue to test positive. He emphasized on Foyth’s level, also on the fundamentals of having Ocampos and Di María, who can be on both bands.