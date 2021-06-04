Argentina vs Chile, South American Qualifiers: chronicle, result and goals | Qatar World Cup

At the Estadio Único in Santiago de Estero, Argentina could not beat Chile as a local and after drawing 1-1, it remains in second place in the Qualifiers, one point behind the leader Brazil, whose match with Ecuador will be this Friday, April 4. June.

With Lionel Messi on the court, wearing the albiceleste shirt with Diego Maradona’s face on his chest, Scaloni’s team went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a maximum penalty shot taken by the Argentine ’10’.

In the 20th minute, an imprudence in the area of ​​Guillermo Maripán on Lautaro Martínez, which was reviewed in the VAR, allowed ‘the flea’ to accommodate the ball to the white point and seconds later to take a cross and well directed shot, to the opposite post of Claudio Bravo, to score the first goal of the night.

In a game with few shots on goal and with quite a few fouls in the midfield, Chile was approaching the local area and it was thanks to a quiet ball play that it found the tie for the match.

In the 36th minute, Charles Aránguiz took a free kick to the far post from Emiliano Martínez, which was attacked by Gary Medel, who arrived at speed to assist Alexis Sánchez and equalized the score. The ‘wonder boy’ entered the middle of the area and only had to push the ball to the back of the net.

In the second half, Scaloni gave way to Ángel Correa and Julián Álvarez to give the team a new look, as Lionel Messi, a key man of the Albiceleste, had few spaces and was subjected to an iron mark by the Chilean defense.

On the other hand, the southern team, in Martín Lasarte’s debut on the bench (he replaced Reinaldo Rueda), tried with Eduardo Vargas as the man in the middle of the centrals, to attack the local goal; however, the few shots on the arc were deflected.

Lionel Messi was close to putting his team ahead, but between Claudio Bravo and the stick he was denied the opportunity to shout a goal again, after two free-kick charges near the area from the right side. In the 80th minute it was the clearest for the ’10’, but the crossbar avoided what would have been a real goal.

Argentina continued attacking and in the last minutes, Claudio Bravo once again drowned out Messi’s party. The former goalkeeper and teammate of the Argentine in Barcelona, ​​again flew under the three sticks and twice took two shots from ‘the flea’, which were aimed at the goal. The first, at ground level, and the second, at the opposite post near the right angle.

With the tie, Argentina reached 11 points in the Qualifiers, while Chile is sixth in the table with five points.