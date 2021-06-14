Argentina vs Chile: Official lineups of the 2021 Copa América match

The Argentina National Team debuts today against the Chile National Team in the Copa América 2021 in Group B activity, the first of five commitments that both teams are guaranteed in this knockout phase.

Argentina comes from a double round of the Conmebol Qualifiers with a view to the World Cup in Qatar in 2002 where it could not win, taking only two draws, one against the Chilean National Team, in Santiago, as well as another equalized against Colombia.

For its part, Chile also registered two draws, one against the Albiceleste and another against Bolivia, entering a crisis of results in the Eliminatory.

For this match Chile will not have Alexis Sánches due to injury, but it has recovered Arturo Vidal, who overcame a positive case for the virus.

The official Argentina vs Chile lineups are as follows: ARGENTINA: Martínez, Montiel, Martínez, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso, Messi, Lautaro, González. CHILE: Bravo, Mena, Maripán, Medel, Isla, Meneses, Vidal, Pulgar, Aránguiz, Palacios and Vargas.

