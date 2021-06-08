Argentina visits Colombia with tighter quotas than ever

06/07/2021 at 10:07 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Continuing with the dates corresponding to South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Argentina Y Colombia They will face this Tuesday with Barranquilla as the background of a dispute that will certainly be close.

This, on the other hand, is reflected in the quotas of both selected, being that there is no clear favorite to take the three points. Particularly, the conquest of the albiceleste team is valued at 2.5 and, very closely, that of coffee growers stands at 2.8, while the tie is also found at 2.8.

However, the slight decantation that exists is directed towards the selection of Scaloni, both by recent performance and by historical journey. Being the second best squad of these qualifiers only behind Brazil, Argentines register 10 victories, 4 draws Y 3 losses to Colombians in the last couple of decades, although their most recent encounter culminated in a tri-color victory. However, those of Reinaldo Rueda have not yet found their best version, especially considering that they are located in sixth place in the ranking with two wins, one draw and two losses.

In any case, the dispute between Argentina Y Colombia will wait until tomorrow, Tuesday, June 8, where it will be verified if the team of Messi, Lautaro and company will extend their undefeated one more day.