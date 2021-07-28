Argentina vaccinates adolescents with diseases against covid-19

Argentina looks from house to house for those who have not yet been vaccinated 3:47

. – Argentina has begun vaccinating adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 with pre-existing conditions against COVID-19, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The Government also reported that it will begin to distribute more than 900,000 doses of the Modern vaccine against covid-19 in the country.

“Today 901,040 doses of the Modern vaccine begin to be distributed in all regions of the country, out of the total 3,500,000 that were donated to Argentina by the United States, to initiate the immunization of the population group from 12 to 17 years old”, says the statement .

The distribution of the Moderna vaccine will be based on data from the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) of Argentina. The government ordered the measure after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended authorization for its use in people aged 12 to 17, the statement said.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, the country has administered 30,655,272 doses of vaccines against covid-19 and 6,352,840 people are already fully vaccinated.