Argentina U23 presents its squad for the Olympic Games

The Argentina U23 team revealed the list of those summoned who will go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in search of the Gold medal from the hand of coach Fernando Batista.

After the Olympic committee approved the extension of the number of players from 18 to 22, Batista had to increase his list and presented the 22 chosen.

List of summoned for Tokyo 2020:

Joaquín Blázquez (Workshops) Lautaro Morales (Lanús) Jeremías Ledesma (Cádiz) Hernán De La Fuente (Vélez) Marcelo Herrera (San Lorenzo) Nehuén Pérez (Atlético de Madrid) Leonel Mosevich (FC Vizela) Facundo Medina (Lens) Francisco Ortega (Vélez ) Claudio Bravo (Portland Timbers) Fausto Vera (Argentinos Juniors) Santiago Colombatto (Club León) Tomás Belmonte (Lanús) Martín Payero (Banfield) Fernando Valenzuela (Famalicao) Pedro De La Vega (Lanús) Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) Thiago Almada ( Vélez) Agustín Urzi (Banfield) Esequiel Barco (Atlanta United) Adolfo Gaich (Benevento Calcio) Ezequiel Ponce (Spartak Moscow)

Argentina is in group C with Egypt, Australia and Spain.