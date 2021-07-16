Argentina tries to vaccinate with two doses; deaths exceed 100,000

(Bloomberg) – Argentina faces long delays in its inoculation program against covid-19, so experts warn that a change in strategy is necessary in the face of an increase in the number of deaths from the virus, which already exceed those 100,000.

The country of 45 million people has already administered 26 million doses of covid-19 vaccines, but only about one in 10 Argentines has completed their vaccination program. That makes it the country with the largest gap between vaccine doses in Latin America, followed by Brazil and Mexico.

In March, Argentina decided to delay the second dose by three months to reach as many people as possible with a first dose, but the numbers of cases and deaths have continued to rise and, on Wednesday, the country surpassed 100,000 deaths. While concern grows that the delta variant will become more prevalent, an important infectologist who is part of the board that advises the Government of Alberto Fernández on the strategy to combat the covid indicates that the current plan must be modified.

“The one-dose strategy is not enough with the delta strain,” said Dr. Eduardo López in a telephone interview from Buenos Aires. “The March strategy was designed with strains that were effective with one dose. Argentina is going to have to go out to look for more vaccines ”.

The Ministry of Health has reported 15 cases of delta from travelers from abroad.

South America’s second-largest economy has so far relied on 30.5 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, China’s Sinopharm vaccine, and AstraZeneca Plc’s. Part of the delay is explained by the widespread shortage of the second dose of Sputnik V.

Argentina recently changed its local regulations for vaccines to speed up access to a broader group of vaccines, including those made by US laboratories as the Biden Administration is increasing global donations. This week, the country also signed a contract to receive 20 million vaccines from Moderna Inc. that will arrive starting in the first quarter of 2022.

The government’s “minimum requirement” should be to vaccinate those over 60 and adults with comorbidities with two doses, López said.

“77% of deaths in Argentina are older than 60 years, and the most hospitalized are those with comorbidities,” he added. “We must work hard to get messenger MRNA vaccines, which have proven to be the most effective with the new variants.”

