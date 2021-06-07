Argentina today Lionel Scaloni talks about Colombia Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | National teams

The Argentine National Team is already in Barranquilla, it arrived on Sunday night, on a direct flight from Ezeiza to Ernesto Cortissoz, from the Atlantic capital. The ‘albiceleste’ team will have their only training session in the afternoon, in which the Argentine strategist, Lionel Scaloni, will confirm the eleventh starter to face Colombia.

The ‘albiceleste’ coach spoke at a press conference, referring to what will be his rival on Tuesday “Colombia is a great team, a great team. I know his coach well, he does very interesting things. It will be a difficult game. ”He also added that knowing the Colombian players is a help for what they can do.

He also had the opportunity to talk about the base camp that the Argentine team will have for the Copa América. “Building a base at the Ezeiza site during the Copa América will be important, it transmits peace of mind.

He added about the eleventh that he will use on the Metropolitan field. “I have almost defined the team, in today’s training we will value some players who would be there from the beginning. I need them to be physically full ”.

Among the possibilities that are rumored in Scaloni’s tactical approach, is stopping a line of five against Colombia “Every time we face an opponent, we look for a way to hurt him. Tomorrow is a possibility of having three centers. We try to be flexible, to go back to what we have been doing. We may be interested in countering the rival and hurting him. We have the centrals that can do it. It is a possibility ”.

Scaloni also referred to the issue of Franco Armani, who again tested positive “It bothers me a lot, it has no possibility of infecting anyone.”