BUENOS AIRES (AP) – The impact of the new coronavirus becomes increasingly palpable in the economies of Latin America. Therefore, despite the mandatory isolation that will extend from next week and in order not to keep its activity paralyzed in a recessive context, the government of Argentina reported on Friday that it will reactivate its public works in several municipalities.

The works on routes and water facilities, among others, will be carried out in “isolated conditions,” said the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis. “There is a control of the entry and exit of each worker to comply with health regulations.”

Katopodis admitted that this process that will be launched from Monday “will not be easy”, but will allow “the economy to move and generate employment.”

The plan also includes small infrastructure works to be carried out in more than 400 municipalities that will be added to those carried out in the field of hospitals. In this regard, the official indicated that 12 clinics are being built throughout the country and that they will provide 1,000 beds, 350 of which will be intensive care.

The advisability of extending the quarantine in force since March 20 has been under debate by economists, doctors, and governors of the different Argentine provinces in recent days, fearing that too long an economic strike will deeply sink the already hit. economy, in recession for more than two years. In 2019 economic activity fell 2.1% and poverty reached 35.5% of the population.

Among the palliative measures that have been put in place is the distribution of food in poor neighborhoods where economic paralysis generates greater despair.

Argentina registers 1,813 infected and 81 deceased.

In Chile, with 6,501 infected and 65 deaths, thousands of people crowded into fishing coves and fish and seafood shops on Easter, without respecting the distancing measures. The infectologist Miguel O Ryan said that “there is no doubt that new cases will arise in the coming weeks.”

Concern about contagion also extends to overcrowded prisons. Only one of them concentrates around fifty infected prisoners and prison guards.

A recently passed law to replace the prison sentence with house arrest of some 1,300 common inmates is paralyzed by pro-government senators seeking to declare it unconstitutional because it does not include criminals against humanity. The allegations on the subject will only begin on Monday.

In Colombia, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that more than 30,000 small and medium producers will have a two-year grace period extension for their credit obligations due to the pandemic. According to the ministry, their capital balance exceeds 126,000 million pesos (about 30 million dollars). Among the favored productive chains would be corn, rice, cocoa, banana and dairy.

President Iván Duque pointed out the day before that from Monday there will be economic relief for small companies to pay their payroll to their employees. He did not elaborate.

In Colombia there are 2,223 infections and 69 deaths.

From Asia, China ratified its support for the Venezuelan government amid the pandemic and ruled out changes in its cooperation guidelines.

After a telephone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, President Nicolás Maduro said in a statement that China “opposes foreign interference in the internal affairs (of) Venezuela and that it advocates full respect for sovereignty and the right of the people’s self-decision ”.

Between the third and fourth week of March, China sent two shipments of medical supplies to Caracas that included biosafety suits, protective glasses, gloves, air purifiers for health centers, antivirals and 504,000 rapid test kits of COVID-19.

Earlier, in Ecuador, the Government Minister, María Paula Romo, said that there are 297 deaths from COVID-19 and 311 people who probably died from the same cause, although they did not take tests in time, in addition to 7,161 infected .

Guayas province remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the country with 5,281 cases.

Cuba, for its part, expects the peak of patients to arrive in the first fortnight of May and could be around 1,000 to 5,000 positive cases.

A study carried out by the University of Havana revealed three possible models in which the behavior of COVID-19 infections will fluctuate. A favorable one with a smooth upward curve, a middle second with about 2,000 infected and the critical one.

Raúl Guinovart, dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computing of the University of Havana, said Thursday night that the work of the specialists allows the behavior of the disease to be established so that the authorities take measures and can stop the infections or dispose of resources in serious moments.

Cuba reported 549 infected and 15 deceased. In addition, there are more than 1,200 isolated suspects.

The day before, it was announced that starting on Saturday, state and private public transport will be paralyzed and stores that are not food supply will be closed.

There is no compulsory national quarantine on the island, but some locations where many cases or indigenous transmission were detected were restricted, the arrival of foreign travelers was prohibited. Non-humanitarian flights and classes are suspended.

In Latin America and the Caribbean there are more than 49,700 infected and more than 1,900 people have died from the coronavirus.

The pandemic has infected more than 1.6 million people and killed more than 98,400 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.