MADRID, Jun 6 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The intervention of the Federal Intelligence Agency (AFI), Cristina Caamano, has filed a complaint for “illegal intelligence production” during the government of former President Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) against some 500 people, including politicians, leaders of organizations social, academic, businessmen and members of various civil society organizations, in addition to some 400 journalists.

According to judicial sources cited by the Argentine news agency ., the information that supports the complaint was found in late January in an agency safe and was contained in three envelopes with the inscriptions “2017”, “G-20 Journalists” and “Various”.

The complaint has been assigned by lottery to the Federal Criminal and Correctional Court in charge of Marcelo Martínez de Giorgi, who delegated the investigation to the Federal Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office headed by Paloma Ochoa.

Caamano requests in writing that the former AFI director general Gustavo Arribas be summoned to testify; the former deputy director general of the Agency, Silvia Majdalani; and to former President Macri “in his capacity as responsible for setting the strategic guidelines and general objectives of the National Intelligence policy.

In the material found there are 403 sheets of journalists who had applied for accreditation for the G-20 Summit in November 2018.

“In the 403 files prepared by the Directorate of Special Events and endorsed by the Operational Directorate of the Counterintelligence Area with respect to journalists from different media,” 28 “files of people with academic links” were found.

Journalists are rated with expressions such as “Always with positions against the Government”; “She strongly opposes Kirchnerism”, “There is a (photo) with Estela de Carlotto”, president of the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo or “She uses the networks as a tool for viralizing feminist content”.

In addition, “28 files were found for people linked to the academic world and an additional 59, produced on the occasion of the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference in 2017.” “All with the corresponding photograph and detail private information of the people, such as bank details, family ties, properties and cars, participation in companies and even the salary of domestic employees,” the document detailed.

The brief also includes “an intelligence report on social and political organizations that raised objections to events, such as the Transnational Institute and the ‘Julio Godio’ World Work Institute.