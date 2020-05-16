The Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, prepares for a press conference in the city of La Plata, last April 20.

Argentina’s financial difficulties extend to the provinces. Buenos Aires, the largest, most populous and richest in the South American country, is one step away from suspension of payments. On Thursday, it completed the grace period it had to pay two maturities for 113 million dollars (104 million euros) and entered what in financial jargon is called selective default. Now it will have until next the 26th to convince creditors to accept a swap proposal and thus avoid the definitive cessation of payments. Debts of $ 7,148 million are at stake, a sum that the provincial government assures that it cannot pay.

The decision not to comply with the expiration date was made personally by Peronist Governor Axel Kicillof, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner’s last Minister of the Economy and in his new position since December 10. Kicillof tied his negotiating strategy to that of the national government, which is waging its own battle against creditors these days. Paying the 104 million euros owed now would have weakened the position of Minister Martín Guzmán, regional authorities maintain, with the federal government leading a complicated game of letters with Argentine bondholders for 66,000 million dollars. Kicillof must now continue the negotiations in a much more uncomfortable situation, but betting everything on a victory in the discussion led by the Casa Rosada.

The province of Buenos Aires offered its bondholders a reduction of 55% in interest and 7% in capital plus three years of grace. The proposal is lighter than the national proposal (62% interest and 5% of capital, with the same grace period), but it did not convince creditors, who have asked for a greater effort. On Thursday morning, when Kicillof had not yet confirmed that it would not pay, the Ad Hoc Group of Bondholders, which claims to own 42% of the securities in dispute, warned that such a decision “would further aggravate the financial situation of the province and economic uncertainty ”. Finally, they did not collect, but they immediately celebrated the extension of the negotiating term until May 26 and called to discuss “in good faith” a swap of securities. According to market sources, only 24% of the province’s creditors have accepted the official offer so far, far from the 75% necessary to make the swap mandatory for everyone.

The provincial government runs against time and cornered by its own needs. In a statement released Thursday, the finance ministry warned that the pandemic found regional finances “in a highly fragile situation.” According to official estimates, the province’s economy will collapse 10% annually and tax revenue will drop 30% in April, the month of strict quarantine. “The creditors know this situation very well and it is in their good faith to incorporate it in any counterproposal. The province’s ability to pay is very limited, achieving fair debt reliefs not only allows the necessary spaces to face the pandemic but also to return to a path of economic growth, “said the Treasury. The arguments are traced from the Casa Rosada: without an agreement, the Argentine economy will collapse even more and default will be inevitable.

A story that threatens to repeat itself for the ninth time

The provincial government now expects a counter offer from the bondholders, the same as the national government. One negotiation cannot be understood without the other, because they were always coordinated. Alberto Fernández’s Executive has until next Friday to avoid falling into default, the ninth in Argentina’s history. Their proposal has been a combo of the grace period, lowering of interest and capital drawdown that supposes not allocating a single dollar to the payment of external debt until 2023. Creditors do not accept the grace period and demand that the least interest continue to add . In the combination of these three variables, Argentina seeks the sustainability of its external debt. In an interview with EL PAÍS last Tuesday, Minister Guzmán said that his country’s intention is to become “a good debtor.” But he also admitted that there is still “an important way” to reach a swap agreement. The ball, they say at the Casa Rosada, is in the hands of the bondholders.

