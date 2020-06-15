MADRID, Jun. 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The owners of the agricultural company Vicentin have announced that they will appeal to the courts the decision of the Argentine State to intervene the company, which means that for the first time, the country’s Justice, and not international juries, will settle a situation of these characteristics.

The decision has been made after both parties have been unable to reach an agreement, as the Argentine newspaper ‘La Nación’ has pointed out, after a meeting on Thursday in Olivos, the official residence of the Presidency.

The defense of the businessmen will be based on questioning the validity of the decree of necessity and urgency announced by the government of the President, Alberto Fernández, to carry out a temporary intervention based on the expropriation legislation of 1977.

Vicentin’s shareholders have indicated after the meeting that they did not feel heard at the meeting, despite the cordial climate experienced in it, according to ‘Clarín’.

Some of the members of the exporter’s board have even gone as far as assuring that they are willing to sell part of their assets and appoint a new manager without posing a problem for the operation.

The Government has once again insisted that it only intends to rescue the company, something that was already explained a few days ago by Fernández, who rejected that it was a “capricious fact” on his part. “I am rescuing a bankrupt company,” he stressed.

During the announcement a week ago that the expropriation of Vicentin would take place, Fernández explained that one of its objectives was to achieve food sovereignty in Argentina, thinking about the situation the country will experience after the COVID pandemic -19.

The exporter of grains, flours and oils is in bankruptcy, with a debt of 100,000 million pesos (more 1,200 million euros). Gabriel Delgado, who served as Secretary of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries for the last two years of the Government of Cristina Fernández, has been appointed as controller of the firm.