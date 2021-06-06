Argentina team today Franco Armani will not be against Colombia | National teams

Bad news in the Argentine National Team, a new loss is confirmed for the fifth round of the Qualifiers, where they will face Colombia. Franco Armani had been included in the list of players who would join the Copa América, hoping to be in that second duel of the doubleheader on the way to Qatar 2022. In the first instance, it was known that he could not be against Chile.

In addition, under the same situation, there was the other River Plate player, Gonzalo Montiel, who were both affected in the massive outbreak in the Gallardo campus.

However, in the tests carried out again to the entire squad, specifically also for these two players, it was known that Franco Armani tested positive again, despite having completed the quarantine times, when the coronavirus contagion was detected in mid-May , close to completing the month since that first test.

# Selection Franco Armani continues to test positive. Instead, a negative Montiel and would play against Colombia. – Maxi Benozzi (@maxibenozzi) June 6, 2021

Franco Armani continues to test positive and would not travel to Barranquilla 🚨 The squad of the National Team 🇦🇷 flies this Sunday to play on Tuesday against Colombia pic.twitter.com/zhaiKn7TgE – TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) June 6, 2021

In the case of the full-back, he may be part of the delegation that will travel to Barranquilla to face Colombia this Tuesday from 6:00 pm in the Metropolitan.