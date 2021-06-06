Argentina team confirms its participation in the Copa América

The AFA (Argentine Soccer Association) confirmed the participation of the Albiceleste in the Copa América to be played in Brazil from June 13 to July 10, after canceling the contest in the South American country.

Through a statement published on its social networks, the Viamonte street organization confirmed that the team led by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi will be present at the contest organized by Conmebol.

Also read: Karol G shows off her curves with a photo session in the sea

“The Argentine team confirms its participation in the Copa América 2021, as reflected by its sportsmanship throughout history,” says the statement that was published this Sunday in the early hours of the afternoon.

“With a huge effort from the Argentine Football Association, which made all the necessary tools available to guarantee each of the specific care requested in this difficult time we are going through, the national team will travel to Brazil to play the continental tournament.”

“All the staff of the Albiceleste team will work together to overcome this adversity that, unfortunately, affects all South Americans equally,” closes the statement, making it clear that the Argentine team will embark this afternoon on the trip to the concentration in Brazil and that in the next few hours it will begin its preparation there with a view to the debut in the tournament, which will be on Monday, June 14, at 6 pm, in Rio de Janeiro.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content