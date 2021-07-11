Argentina team breaks tremendous goal drought in final vs Brazil

The Argentine National Team faced the Brazilian National Team on Saturday, July 10, in the final of the Copa América 2021, where Ángel Di María managed to break a tremendous goal drought for the Albiceleste in the finals.

With Di María’s score at minute 20, the Argentine National Team managed to break a 17-year streak without being able to score a goal in the final of any national team tournament.

The last time Argentina managed to score was in the final of the 2004 Copa América Peru, when César “el Chelito” Delgado and Kily González scored to tie two goals precisely with the Brazilian National Team. On that occasion, Verdeamarela won penalties.

After this match, the Argentine National Team played three Copa América finals (two against Chile and one against Brazil) and one World Cup final, against Germany, without being able to score in any of them.

