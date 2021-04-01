Argentina takes the lead in blockchain applications for efficient water use

Applications of the so-called distributed ledger technology (DLT) or blockchain span multiple fields ranging from document certification to international product tracking. In Argentina, the startup specialized in irrigation water management, Kilimo, is approaching distributed registers from a new perspective.

The company uses Big Data, in conjunction with the original Bitcoin (BTC) technology, to determine the amount of water needed so that farmers and ranchers do not waste it, which translates into efficient consumption and a reduction in production costs.

Kilimo analyzes satellite, climate and field data to determine an automatic balance and measure the water footprint of each agricultural project, for example. Information gathering also encompasses the use of remote sensing, e-learning, and the growing demand to produce food sustainably.

The records are then validated and protected in the RSK smart contract network, a side chain on Bitcoin that allows data to be certified, supported by BTC’s processing capacity. The intention is to make the most of technological resources to transform the way water is used.

“We have made progress in the adaptation and subsequent certification of the platform as a coherent, accurate and transparent tool in the generation and processing of water footprint data,” said Jairo Trad, CEO of Kilimo, through a press release. According to the company, implementations for the efficient use of water have already been carried out in Argentina, Chile and the United States.

Blockchain to secure data

The issuance of validations on blockchain shields the information against potential manipulations, while the data is instantly verifiable. According to Kilimo, his proposal is the first in Latin America to apply this type of certification.

For the startup there is enormous potential to take advantage of digitization and new technologies to make agriculture more efficient. This potential would be related to the possible increase in the demand for water for irrigation, a situation that could bring tensions associated with the shortage of the liquid.

From RSK it was reported that the data that Kilimo obtains are processed and stored as they are generated. The solution also takes advantage of decentralization as it reduces the need for intermediaries, which builds confidence in the information.

The use of blockchains in the environmental area has also spread to offset carbon footprints. CriptoNoticias reported in November last year that the Cabify company would use such a network to enter the carbon markets without intermediaries.

DLT is an original technology of Bitcoin as a digital system for the transfer of value and data. Records of this type allow the entry of information that is verifiable by anyone, in addition, the data is immutable, that is, it cannot be modified.