Argentina surpasses one million cryptocurrency users and continues its expansion

Argentina reaches a new milestone by registering more than one million cryptocurrency users, according to several relevant personalities of the crypto ecosystem in the South American country.

Argentina is making rapid strides towards the adoption of cryptocurrencies, driven by the coronavirus pandemic and as a way for residents to protect themselves from inflation.

COVID-19 and inflation drive adoption

Although it is very difficult to reflect the exact figure, the approximations indicate that, at least one million people have bought cryptocurrencies in Argentina as a means of saving. Ripio’s CBO, Juan José Mendez pointed out:

“The pandemic accelerated the adoption of crypto platforms. Today we have 1 million users in Argentina when at the beginning of 2020 we had 400 thousand, and it is a figure that grows month by month ”.

Last November, Méndez had indicated that the Argentine people were turning to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general as a way to overcome the Argentine hold.

This situation led to Ripio, one of the most important cryptocurrency exchanges in Argentina, registering operational records during that month, as reported by BeInCrypto.

Exponential growth

At the moment There are more than 20 cryptocurrency exchanges in Argentina, from which you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies with your local currency.l. This reality has been a catalyst to promote crypto adoption in the South American country.

The CTO of SeSocio, Gastón Krasny, highlighted that the exponential growth in the number of new users led them to grow more than 10 times in the last year, with important peaks registered in December, January and April:

“The peaks usually occur every time there is a sharp rise in prices or when the country’s economy has some shake […] People demand new products from us every time. Although Bitcoin takes between 70% and 80% of our operations, more and more people are entering and looking for other crypto or DeFi tokens ”.

Adoration of stablecoins

Stablecoins have become an excellent option for all people who trade cryptocurrencies; not only for the advantages they offer to enter and exit a position when the market is changing volatilely, but also because its ingrained price on par with the dollar makes it a digital alternative for this.

According to Marcelo Cavazzoli, CEO and co-founder of Lemon Cash:

“Stable currencies are an ideal gateway because they are not subject to market volatility. That gives security to users. At the same time, they are already the first step to move to other currencies and we notice that more and more Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) are also positioned as two cryptos to safeguard value, beyond their investment possibilities “.

Large institutions are also betting on cryptocurrencies in Argentina

The growth in the number of cryptocurrency users in Argentina may also be closely related to the foray into the crypto space by large institutional players.

Recently BeInCrypto reported that the most important digital commerce platform in Latin America, Mercado Libre, had enabled a section dedicated to the purchase and sale of real estate with Bitcoin for users in Argentina and Uruguay.

Likewise, on April 19, 2020, Bitfarms, one of the largest Bitcoin mining companies in the world, announced an update on the projects it has maintained in Argentina since last year. to create one of the largest mining farms in Latin America.

