Argentina Sólorzano inaugurates the Tokyo Olympic Games activity for El Salvador

El Salvador dreams of being able to make history and get at least one medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which were inaugurated this Friday morning in the United States, and in which the Central American country will have five athletes to search for something historic.

But Argentina Solórzano has already made history by itself just by participating in the summer fair. And it is that she will become the first fighter on Saturday morning in the history of the Olympic Games in competing for the flag of El Salvador.

What time is Argentina Solórzano’s debut?

On Thursday July 22, the International Olympic Committee announced the first matches of the boxing category in which the Salvadoran will participate. Solórzano begins activity on Saturday at 03:30 (02:30 from El Salvador) against the host Sena Irie, barely 20 years old and the promise of Japanese boxing.

Solórzano achieved her qualification for Tokyo 2020 after with the elaboration of the new ranking, she appeared on the list of boxers of the Boxing Commission of the International Olympic Committee for the Tokyo Olympics.