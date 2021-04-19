Argentina seeks pact with Paris Club while negotiating with IMF

hello.com

Ana Rosa Quintana tells how she feels three days after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine

Ana Rosa Quintana told this Monday, April 19, how she feels after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine three days ago. The presenter reports that she has not suffered any type of adverse reaction after being injected with the first dose of AstraZeneca: “Nothing, not tenths, not chills, not the arm …”, has said in his program. The journalist explained that there are people in the same situation who get a fever for 24 hours or feel discomfort after the puncture, but she feels lucky after not having any symptoms: “Lucky,” she emphasizes. Asked if she had taken any painkillers due to possible side effects, the 65-year-old communicator also flatly denied that she had done so. Not experiencing any sequels, she has even joked with laughter about herself with the popular saying “bad bug never dies.” In the Wanda and with the Atleti scarf, Ana Rosa is vaccinated live against Covid SEE GALLERY Next, Ana Rosa has regretted that the vaccination rate is not being as agile and fast as it should be to immunize the population as soon as possible . “Do you know what made me very sad?”, He would say to his collaborators on set. “See the Metropolitan” with fewer people than would have to be there waiting their turn. “I told them why there were so few people” and they answered that the problem was that they did not have more doses because they are not reaching them. “We have only been able to summon 300 in the morning and 600 in the afternoon,” the toilets told the journalist. In any case, the presenter wanted to show all her support to “the people of SUMMA” (the Medical Emergency Service of the Community of Madrid), who “are making an impressive effort, before, during and after the pandemic”, expressed. “So for them our admiration,” he concluded. This is how Ana Rosa Quintana returned to her program after passing the preventive quarantine SEE GALLERY Last Friday, Ana Rosa Quintana was vaccinated live with the cameras of her magazine as a witness. He did it at the Atlético de Madrid stadium, a club of which he is a fervent and faithful follower. “That’s it? I haven’t heard about it!” She exclaimed to the nurse, proudly displaying her red-and-white scarf. “The most important thing is to get vaccinated, everyone has to do it because it is the only way to get ahead,” he stressed. “I am happy and content. I have no fear or concern,” he said hours before. “Afterwards, don’t think I’m going to come back here (to the program). I’m going to celebrate it,” he commented with a laugh. The journalist, who recalled how that day German Chancellor Angela Merkel also received the first dose, wanted to send a message of tranquility through her example and that of other well-known faces, such as the announcer Carlos Herrera or the actor José Coronado. Ana Rosa Quintana’s ‘vacation’: confined, but with her famous torrijas