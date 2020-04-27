By Cassandra Garrison and Marcelo Rochabrun

BUENOS AIRES, Apr 27 (.) – Argentina on Monday restricted the sale of tickets for commercial flights until September, a new government measure to stop the coronavirus pandemic in the country that sparked criticism from the aviation industry, which noted that the decision will bring more pressure on companies and airports.

The decree published in the Official Gazette indicates that you cannot buy or purchase air tickets to, from or within Argentina until September. Thereafter, airlines may reschedule their operations. Meanwhile, the nation’s borders have been in place since March.

“It has been considered reasonable to set September 1, 2020 for the purposes of rescheduling regular operations or requesting authorizations for non-regular operations of passenger air transport subject to the effective lifting of restrictions imposed on air commercial transport,” explained the official resolution. .

The purpose of the decree is to prevent airlines from issuing tickets that have not been approved by the government of President Alberto Fernández.

“The problem was that airlines were selling tickets without having authorization to fly into Argentine territory,” said a spokesman for the Argentine presidency.

The Argentine government’s decision prompted groups in the aviation sector, including the Latin American and Caribbean Air Transport Association (ALTA), to issue a statement warning that the decree is an “imminent and substantial risk” for thousands of jobs in Argentina.

“It is our responsibility to express the deep concern generated by the referenced resolution, which was not shared or agreed with the industry and, furthermore, runs counter to the efforts of all the actors in the sector to propose and implement a responsible reactivation plan and it will surely restore commercial activities and an essential service for the population, “said the statement.

However, the presidential spokesman said that the decision was made based on “a consensus between the government and the airlines in the sector” and that the date of September 1 was agreed with the companies “to give our authorities time to bring all Argentines abroad and wanting to return. “

In Argentina there is a mandatory quarantine that started on March 20 and was extended on Saturday until May 10 inclusive.

The nation, according to the latest official figures, accounts for 3,892 cases of coronavirus with 192 people dead.

