Argentina registered this Sunday (10.05.2020) another record of coronavirus infections in a single day, with 258 new cases and almost two thirds of them only in the city of Buenos Aires, and totaling 6,034 cases and 305 deaths, in on the eve of the country entering this Monday in a phase of greater flexibility in the quarantine.

President Alberto Fernández affirmed in a letter released tonight that Argentina is entering a new stage of “progressive, careful and responsible opening” but warned that “going out into the street is looking for the virus”, for which he called for “strengthening prevention to avoid contagion »from COVID-19.

“In recent days we have seen and heard spokesmen for economic openness pressing any argument to end the quarantine, a measure that has been taken in many countries around the world. But none has ever managed to demonstrate that the end of isolation has served the economy. Because, in reality, it has only served to increase contagion and deaths, without avoiding economic deterioration, “said Fernández.

Argentina has been in social, preventive and compulsory isolation since March 20 and, given the easing of the contagion curve, the government ordered a progressive reopening of activities throughout the country, except for Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area, where it is located. concentrated 67% of all cases nationwide.

In the coming days, various commercial items will reopen and more than 600 industries will return to production after 50 days of inactivity, but the suspension of classes and long-distance public transport will continue, while the borders will continue to be closed.

The president called for “doing everything possible to avoid public transport” in cities and instructed that “large companies will have to ensure the displacement of their employees by their own means.”