Argentina remembers Diego Armando Maradona and his title in the Mexico 86 World Cup

Argentina celebrates this Tuesday the 35th anniversary of its second and last world title, the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, which it won undefeated with Diego Maradona as captain and figure.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) recalled the conquest with a note on its website describing that team as “a brilliant champion” who “knew how to perfectly combine technique and dedication.”

“A team with players of the stature of Nery Pumpido, Oscar Ruggeri, Jorge Burruchaga, Sergio Batista and Jorge Valdano. A team that had – nothing more and nothing less – than Diego Maradona, emblem of Argentina and world football, who from his left foot he guided the national team to achieve glory for the second time in its history, “says the text.

On their way to the title, Albiceleste beat South Korea 3-1, drew Italy 1-1 and edged Bulgaria 2-0 in the group stage. In the round of 16 they defeated Uruguay 1-0 and England 2-1 in the quarterfinals. In that match, Maradona scored the goals known as “The hand of God” and “The goal of the 20th century.”

Argentina then beat Belgium 2-0 in the semifinals and West Germany 3-2 in the final.

“During the celebrations there was plenty of emotion. The players, on the playing field, celebrated the historic conquest. The image of Maradona, kissing the World Cup, will remain forever in everyone’s memory,” said the AFA.

La Albiceleste won the final 2-0, Germany went 2-2 and Jorge Burruchaga scored the third for Albiceleste near the end of the match.

“When you achieve that impossible dream of any career, and in this case in football, because of what football means to us, this is insurmountable and it is not easy. Think that we are only 43 footballers who have won a World Cup for Argentina, with all the rich history we have in soccer. Maybe that says it all, “he said this Tuesday in an interview published by the Infobae website.

The Argentine team, which won its first home title in 1978, played again in the final of a World Cup in Italy 1990 and Brazil 2014, but lost to Germany in both.

