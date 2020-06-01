Buenos Aires, May 31 . .- Argentina registered 637 new cases of people with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on Sunday, so the total number of positives amounted to 16,851, while the deaths totaled 539, after confirming nine deaths. by COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The Argentine Ministry of Health reported that the nine deaths registered today due to the pathogen causing COVID-19 correspond to five men, (62, 47, 91, 86 and 57 years old), four residents in the province of Buenos Aires and one in the capital, and four women, two in the city of Buenos Aires, aged 93 and 68, and two others in the province of Buenos Aires, aged 67 and 85.

More than 90% of new cases are concentrated in the Argentine capital and in the province of Buenos Aires, the main focus of the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina, according to the evening report released by health authorities.

Of the total of 16,851 cases, 970 (5.8%) are imported, 7,308 (43.4%) are close contacts of confirmed cases, 5,975 (35.5%) are cases of community circulation and the rest are under investigation epidemiological.

The city of Buenos Aires continues as the district with the most confirmed infections in the country, with 8,206, followed by the province of Buenos Aires, with 5,892, and, more relegated, it is in third place Chaco, in the northeast of Argentina, with 887 people. infected.

Catamarca and Formosa, both in the north of the country, are the only two provinces that to date have not reported any cases.

The main sources of contagion are currently found in informal settlements, the most vulnerable neighborhoods in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area, which brings together the capital and the populous urban cordon that surrounds it, where health authorities carry out a special operation to detect suspected cases. and isolate the sick to limit the spread of the virus.

.