(Bloomberg) – America’s meat processing problems have opened a window for importers, and Argentina has taken advantage of it.

Shipments of meat to the US From the proud South American cattle nation they increased to 1,290 metric tons in April, according to the latest data from the US Department of Agriculture. A year ago, US importers bought just over two tons.

April is the same month that the covid-19 outbreaks among workers in the US meat processors They unleashed a wave of closings that reduced local supply and skyrocketed prices.

It is worth clarifying that Argentine meat exports had already begun to rebound under former President Mauricio Macri, who left office in December. Macri negotiated access to the U.S. market, which reopened to Argentina in late 2018, ending a ban that began in 2001 after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease.

Exporters needed time to establish distribution networks supplying the best American restaurants, hotels and catering companies, which wanted quality cuts, says Miguel Schiariti, president of the Argentine beef industry and trade group Ciccra.

Shipments began to flow in the second half of 2019, but increased in April amid the processing jam in the United States. While U.S. plants have reopened, have not yet returned to full capacity. Argentina represents only 1% of total US imports.

“Argentina was able to take advantage of the supply deficit,” says Schiariti. “This could be an opportunity to plant a flag.”

Even under President Alberto Fernández, who prefers intervention on Macri’s free-market approach, the nation’s beef export boom seems to continue.

Some anecdotal evidence lies in the arrival this week, despite a ban on international travel, of nearly one hundred rabbis from Israel to certify Argentine plants as kosher, according to Infobae. Argentine meat exports increased 18% in the first four months to 162,000 tons. China is the largest buyer.

Neighboring Uruguay also benefited from the shortage in the United States, says Marcelo Secco, head of the group of meat processors Adifu. Shipments through customs in April were 3,760 tons, the most since July 2019, according to the USDA.

Brazil’s ability to capitalize on the situation was limited, given that it was only recently authorized to resume fresh meat exports due to security concerns dating back to 2017.

