Argentina produces first batch of almost 500 thousand Sputnik V vaccines

BUENOS AIRES.

The Argentine laboratory Richmond announced on Friday that the first production almost Half a million from dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the first produced in the country.

The lot was already sent to logistic operator and wait for your final release by the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) and from Gamaleya Institute.

We appreciate the hard work of our professionals to achieve this first objective, and continue with our commitment to have local vaccine production, “said the laboratory via Twitter.

We finished the production of the first 448,625 doses of the #SputnikV vaccine. pic.twitter.com/mxajSbqrkK – Richmond Lab (@richmond_lab) June 18, 2021

The South American country is carrying out a slow inoculation campaign with about 18 million doses applied, and only a little more than 3.5 million people with both doses.

The vaccinates applied are Sputnik V, Astrazeneca, Sinopharm and previously CoviShield.

To date, Argentina registers 88,247 deaths after a peak in infections and deaths in recent weeks, which now seems to begin to decrease.

Today we celebrate this new milestone in the production of Sputnik V in the country. An active State that fosters industrial development in health matters is the basis for achieving these achievements, “said Production Minister Matías Kulfas on his Twitter account.

jrr