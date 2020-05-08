Argentina will continue to push for negotiations with creditors, even though its proposed $ 65 billion debt restructuring appears to have less support from international bondholders than is needed to reach a comprehensive agreement before the deadline in this Friday.

The Minister of Economy of Argentina. Martin Guzman, discusses in Congress on the country’s economic situation. 02/12/2020. REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian.

Economy Minister Martín Guzmán told . on Friday that Argentina “remains open to dialogue” and that it will reevaluate its position after the deadline ends at 6 pm ET.

Argentina faces a race to restructure what it claims to be an “unsustainable” pile of debt and avoid what would be a ninth sovereign debt default that would revive memories of a decade of hostile debts with creditors initiated after a 2001-02 default.

“We will assess the situation after the offer expires today and will continue to work towards meeting the goal of restoring debt sustainability to rebuild the country and establish a sustainable, healthy and long-lasting relationship with our creditors,” said Guzmán in messages sent to ..

If creditors have ideas that suit them best, respecting the restrictions that Argentina faces, then “we are ready to listen,” added Guzmán.

“Any combination of reduction in (payment of) interest or principal, grace period and extension of maturities that is in line with the debt sustainability analyzes of the government of Argentina and the IMF will be considered.”

Leading groups of bondholders rejected Argentina’s proposal to impose large reductions on coupons, a three-year payment gap, and a deferral of maturities to the next decade. The offer was made public in the middle of last month.

“Clearly there needs to be some initial cash flow relief, but that doesn’t necessarily justify three years without payments,” said Siobhan Morden, head of fixed income strategy for Latin America at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

UNCERTAINTED RESULT

The renewal of the bonds is part of an extensive restructuring with creditors, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club.

The government says its ability to pay creditors is extremely limited, as Argentina was already in a recession before being quarantined against the coronavirus pandemic on March 20. Since then, the economy has sunk.

“The market is pessimistic about the chances of reaching an agreement today,” said Gabriel Zelpo, director of economic consultancy Seido, in Buenos Aires.

On both sides of the negotiations, officials and creditors have indicated that a quick settlement is unlikely, but there is hope that an agreement can be reached with more time.

Oxford Economics said the current offer is likely to be rejected, increasing the risk of non-payment. “However, we hope that the negotiations will continue and that a disorderly default will be avoided, as the government remains open to counter proposals,” he said.

The Argentine country risk, as measured by JPMorgan’s Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus, started trading virtually unchanged on Friday, at 3,318 basis points compared to US Treasury bonds, considered safe.

“Overall, it is not clear to us whether an understanding will be reached,” Citi said in a note to customers.

“The end result remains very uncertain for us.”

