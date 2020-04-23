Argentina plans to publish a decree to raise the price of a barrel of local oil in the coming days, with the aim of helping to protect the domestic industry, affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the fall in global prices, two industry sources told ..

Oil rig in the Vaca Muerta region of Argentina’s Patagonia 01/21/2019 REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian

The “criollo barrel”, which was used by previous governments to keep the industry protected from fluctuations in international prices, will be applied at a time of falling demand for oil, given the paralysis of the world economy and the mandatory isolation in the country, in force since March 20.

In Argentina, as in other countries during the pandemic, the economic disruption has drastically reduced demand for fuel. Refineries are not buying all the oil that is being produced and storage space is running out, which results in more pressure on prices.

One of the sources, an oil executive with knowledge of the government’s plans, said the announcement of the “criollo barrel” is likely to be made next week, to help “lay a floor for the sharp drop” in oil prices. He added that the official decree has not yet been finalized.

“It is essential to have a ‘criollo barrel’ and sustain the price at the pumps. Otherwise (the refineries) buy oil at 20 dollars and it is sold at the pumps at 50, which is what happens today,” said the second source, who belongs to an international oil company active in the country.

Both sources asked not to be identified, as details of the plan are still under discussion.

The unconventional oil industry needs a value of at least $ 50 to be viable, according to calculations by José Luis Sureda, the country’s former secretary of hydrocarbon resources.

The Argentine Ministry of Production did not respond to requests for comment.

