Argentina partially resumes beef exports

(Bloomberg) – Argentina partially reversed the ban on beef exports, an unorthodox measure implemented last month in an effort to curb runaway inflation.

The government reached an agreement with meat packers, including Brazilian companies JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA, which will allow them to export up to half of last year’s levels in some cuts of meat, it told reporters on Tuesday. the Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas. The measure lasts until August.

“We are prioritizing the income of Argentines, the tables of Argentines,” said Kulfas. The government, he added, is also tightening internal price controls and reviewing next measures for longer-term beef policies.

Restrictions on the export of beef are a new chapter in the difficult relationship between Argentina’s left-wing government and farmers, whose exports generate tens of billions of much-needed foreign exchange. The government took office 18 months ago and has already tried to nationalize a bankrupt soy exporter and ban corn exports, then backtracking in both cases.

So far, the ban has not curbed high meat prices as intended. Rather than decline, prices have risen, in part, due to a farmers’ strike in protest.

Prices in Buenos Aires increased 76% over the previous year, according to the Argentine Beef Promotion Institute, Ipcva, easily outpacing headline inflation. The ban also caused a rise in livestock futures in the United States. Argentina is the fifth largest exporter of beef and much of its production goes to China, the largest buyer of basic products.

Other restrictions remain in effect with the South American nation mired in economic uncertainty. Inflation stands at 49% and poverty is on the rise at a time when raw materials and the pandemic are creating similar problems in countries around the world.

Until December, meat packers are prohibited from exporting matambre, shoulder, square, and various popular cuts in the country, such as rib roast. Beef is a staple food in Argentina, competing with neighboring Uruguay as the world’s largest per capita consumer.

Ranchers claim that fiscal deficits and loose monetary policy are the main cause of inflation, not competition from export markets. Beef shipments have soared to record levels under the current administration of President Alberto Fernández, after increasing under the market-oriented policies of Mauricio Macri, who ruled between 2015 and 2019.

The partial lifting of the ban will bring Argentine beef back to the Chinese market, which accounts for three-quarters of sales abroad. China mainly buys cheap leg meat, shoulder and trimmings, although it also imports a lot of skirt, a popular Argentine cut that the government will not allow to leave the borders for the rest of the year.

