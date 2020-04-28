Argentina said it will no longer accompany Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay in ongoing negotiations with other countries, such as Canada, Singapore, South Korea, Lebanon and India. However, it should maintain its participation in the agreements already concluded, but not signed, with the European Union and the Free Trade Area of ​​Europe (EFTA). The decision, as announced by the government of Alberto Fernandez, does not mean Argentina’s withdrawal from Mercosur nor does it change the commitments assumed by the Treaty of Asunción, including with regard to the Common External Tariff (TEC). TEC remains valid and in force.

For the legal certainty of all members of Mercosur and any partners in other trade agreements, the Argentine government’s unilateral decision should be formalized by an act of Mercosur. There would be several possibilities for this. The simplest could be the modification of Resolution 32/00 adopted by the Common Market Group, at a technical level, and not a political decision by the Mercosur Council, made up of the presidents and ministers of Foreign Affairs and Economy.

The Argentine government has innovated in Mercosur’s decision-making procedures. Strictly speaking, a decision of this nature, due to its political and commercial implications, should be submitted to the prior consideration of the partners for examination and approval. Unilateral communication goes against the practice followed so far and could have future consequences. On the other hand, the Argentine authorities, also unilaterally, informed that the right to eventually negotiate the return of their participation in negotiations with these countries is safeguarded, which may also cause noise.

This attitude contrasts, for example, with the request for flexibility and gradual reduction of TEC, submitted by Brazil to Mercosur partners, according to the terms of the Treaty of Asunción. After several months, the countries are still waiting for the government of Buenos Aires to pronounce itself, which, it seems, should be contrary to the Brazilian proposal. In this case, Brazil will not be able to unilaterally lower its external tariffs, under penalty of not complying with the Treaty of Asunción, according to an Argentine interpretation.

There is no doubt that Argentina’s unilateral decision increases the uncertainties surrounding Mercosur from a political / commercial point of view. It would be important that negotiations on these issues can be discussed at a technical level and with transparency to avoid political tightening in the current circumstances.

For that, it would be important to maintain articulation with the private sector of all countries to obtain the indispensable support from them. In fact, in the case of the measure taken by the Argentine government, the private sector was totally opposed and, as it was not consulted, publicly expressed its opposition.

* EX-BRAZILIAN AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED STATES

.