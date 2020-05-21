BUENOS AIRES. On the brink of a new default almost 20 years later, the Argentine government is struggling to get its negotiation back on track for a $ 66 billion debt swap, with a deadline tomorrow when $ 500 million of interest is due.

The South American country, which is heading towards its third year of recession amid the coronavirus pandemic, seeks to improve payment conditions for a tranche that represents a fifth of its bulky public debt of more than 300,000 million dollars, and not stay out of credit markets.

The objective of the government of Alberto Fernández (center-left): to make the payment of the debt that borders on 90% of GDP “sustainable” over time, in a country that declared the largest default in history in 2001 over 100 billion dollars. If you don’t pay, Argentina will be in default again.

But “the 22 (of May) is anecdotal”, considered the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán. “We are in a process of negotiation to reach an agreement.

There is a high probability that the term “for creditors with bonds issued under foreign law to adhere to the exchange proposed by Argentina, will be extended,” he said.

It would be the second extension of the term given to the bondholders to restructure the debt, after the one that expired on May 8.

In this scenario, Argentina could continue at the negotiating table with its creditors, even in default. The titles that could be in default are the nominees 2021, 2026 and 2046 issued during the government of Mauricio Macri, with an annual interest rate of 7.5%.

“They are charging us interest that the world does not pay today. We are proposing the swap because it is what we can, we are not haggling,” said the president.

If it falls into default, it would be the ninth time that the country is in default.

Argentina has proposed to investment funds a grace period of three years without payments, and withdrawals of 5.4% in capital and 62% in interest, with an average rate offered of 2.25% for new bonds to mature between 2030 and 2047.

The three big groups into which the creditors are divided rejected the offer. But Guzmán said the financiers’ counteroffers “bring positions closer.”

According to a senior government source who requested anonymity, there will be “a selective or technical default.” But creditors “will agree to continue negotiating in good faith and by mutual agreement” beyond this Friday.

