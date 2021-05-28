Argentina Observes Avalanche of Wheat Sales: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Farmers in Argentina, the world’s seventh-largest wheat supplier, are piling up forward contracts to sell their grain to traders like never before. While crops are just being planted – the harvest season is mainly in November and December – growers have already sold and valued 2.3 million metric tons, about double what they had committed at the same point last year. . High prices, favorable conditions of humidity in the fields for planting and concerns that the government will interfere in exports by imposing higher taxes or restrictions are driving compulsive buying.

