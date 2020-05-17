The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, analyze an offer to creditors on Saturday, May 9. / Europa Press

The Argentine government already has counter offers from its creditors on the table. The three large groups of bondholders, Argentine Creditors Committee, Exchange Bondholders and Grupo Argentina Ad Hoc, presented late on Friday three different offers on which to negotiate an agreement that avoids sovereign default. The term ends on Friday. It will be a week of very high tension.

The Ministry of Economy issued a statement in which it said it was already analyzing “the characteristics of these proposals and their implications for the objective of restoring the sustainability of public debt.” Hours before the documentation reached the ministry, the minister, Martín Guzmán, held a video conference with the New York Council on Foreign Relations, one of the most influential think tanks in the United States, during which he admitted that the claimed grace period for Argentina, three years in which neither principal nor interest would be paid, would be “one of the most critical aspects” of the negotiation.

The creditors consider the three years to be excessive, although they have already lowered themselves compared to the five initially recommended by the International Monetary Fund. The Argentine government, on the other hand, considers them essential to accumulate foreign exchange reserves during that time and stabilize the peso (which two years ago was changed to 20 per dollar, and now, in the underground or blue market, exceeds 130), with the objective of promoting savings in own currency and reducing greed for the US currency. The Central Bank estimates that Argentine citizens and companies treasure $ 219 billion in cash.

Before the Council on Foreign Relations, Guzmán stated that the Alberto Fernández government did not want to “repeat the same mistakes of the past”, when the agreements with the bondholders ended up being breached, and that only a “sustainable” debt restructuring would be acceptable, which would allow maintain “a relationship of trust” with creditors. He declared himself “flexible” to negotiate in the coming days and preferred not to contemplate the possibility that next Friday Argentina would fall into the ninth sovereign default in its history. He did comment that if that happened “it would be a very bad sign for all emerging economies.”

On a sovereign debt close to 68,000 million, Martín Guzmán asks to lower the average interest from 7% to 2.3%, make a reduction of almost 4,000 million on the principal and have three years of grace. In total, that would reduce investors’ expected profit by more than $ 40 billion. “We do not propose that they lose money, only that they earn less,” the president, Alberto Fernández, has stated several times.

In parallel, the province of Buenos Aires, with a debt of 7,148 million dollars, is also negotiating with its creditors to avoid default. Last week it left two maturities unpaid for a total amount of 113 million. If it reaches the next day 26 without an agreement with the bondholders, the default will be official. Analysts consider, in any case, that the result will be the same for the national government and for that of the province of Buenos Aires, because the negotiations are coordinated: either they agree with the creditors, or both fall into suspension of payments and in judicial litigation with the holders of its debt.

