Argentina National Team: team that Scaloni plans to face Chile in Qualifiers | National teams

There is little left for the return of the Qualifiers and the different teams analyze absolutely everything: starting payrolls, variants, strategies, etc. Everything must be planned in detail so as not to give ground.

Precisely the Argentine National Team has two very complicated games ahead (Chile and Colombia) thinking about qualifying for Qatar 2022.

The group led by Lionel Scaloni has coach in Ezeiza thinking about what will be the seventh and eighth days of the South American tournament. They are looking for a compact team, solid in defense, effective in attack and 100% invested with Lionel Messi.

Now, according to information from ESPN, the Argentine coach plans to play against the Chileans with a fairly defensive team, despite of course officiating as a local in Santiago del Estero.

With the above on the table, the ‘Albiceleste’ would have a baseline made up of four central defenders, that is, without pure full-backs. Likewise, in the midfield there would be other striking variants.

The goal for now would not have an owner, both Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) and Franco Armani (River Plate) have been alternating. The bomb arrives in the defensive sector: “On the right, (Juan) Foyth beats (Gonzalo) Montiel’s arm wrestling … (Lucas) Martínez Quarta appeared in the rear of the center, accompanied by (Germán) Pezzella … on the side left, Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico played for the substitute team ”.

Regarding the midfield, Giovani Lo Celso will be the great absence. With this, the line of three would have Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo de Pail and Marcos Acuña as a novelty. Finally, up front “appeared, next to Messi and Lautaro Martínez, Lucas Ocampos.” Now, the latter would not yet be fixed thinking of Correa, Di María or Nico González.