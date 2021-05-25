Argentina National Team: summoned to face Colombia in Qualifiers | National teams

After presenting the 30 foreign players who will be in the next qualifying games against Chile and Colombia, Lionel Scaloni, DT of the Argentina National Team, completed the list of summoned for the qualifying games heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup after calling three players from the local tournament.

This Monday, the Argentine National Team announced the inclusion of River Plate players Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel and Julián Álvarez, the latter, the great surprise in the entire call.

With Lionel Messi at the helm, Argentina will face Chile on June 3 and with the Colombian National Team, in Barranquilla (for now), on June 8 at 6:00 in the afternoon.

Thus, Reinaldo Rueda, DT of the Tricolor, who has already delivered the list of summoned, prepares his debut in the qualifying duels in which he will seek to keep the six points, after a fairly regular start of competition under the command of Carlos Queiroz .

Archers: Franco Armani, Agustín Marchesín, Emiliano Martínez and Juan Musso.

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Marcos Acuña, Juan Foyth, Lisandro Martínez, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, José Luis Palomino, Germán Pezzella and Nicolás Tagliafico.

Midfielders: Emiliano Buendía, Rodrigo De Paul, Ángel Di María, Nicolás Domínguez, Alejandro Gómez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodríguez, Lucas Ocampos, Exequiel Palacios and Leandro Paredes.

Forwards: Julián Álvarez, Sergio Agüero, Lucas Alario, Ángel Correa, Joaquín Correa, Nicolás González, Lautaro Martínez and Lionel Messi.