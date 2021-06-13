Argentina National Team: Jorge Valdano statements about the team’s present | National teams

Palo, praise and analysis of a former world champion with Aregntina regarding what is coming in the Copa América. Jorge Valdano said this Friday that “he loves (Lionel) Messi who refuses to fall when they hit him” and assured that even as the years go by “he will always find time and space for a new wonder” because “geniuses are repeat offenders even with a cane “.

“I love the Messi who refuses to fall when they hit him, the one who wins games only as if it were something normal, the one who scores three goals and the next day he takes his boys to school as if he were any other guy. The one who does better that nobody does what everyone does and also does what nobody does, “Valdano said in an interview with the newspaper La Nación published this Friday.

“The unsportsmanlike events in his career are exceptional and, in general, they are nothing more than misplaced responses to great disappointments. If leading is influencing, who has influenced more than Lionel Messi in the last 15 years in world football?” the 1986 world champion in Mexico.

He also referred to Diego Maradona and said that “he was a genius in his field” and considered that “geniuses last” beyond death.

“Diego took up too much space not to feel his emptiness. It hurts to talk about Diego because his end was very painful and wrapped in a brutal paradox. On the one hand, one did not know who to offer condolences to because he had broken with his greatest affections, and on the other, they made me want to offer my condolences to the whole country, “he considered.

THE ARGENTINE NATIONAL TEAM – The former Valencia coach said that most of the Argentine national team players “are finding it difficult to achieve prominence in the big European teams.” For Valdano “there is a setback” in Argentine soccer.

“There was a time when, even without great events for the national team, the prestige of Argentine football was defended every week by great talents who were exhibited in great teams. From the country of (Alfredo) Di Stéfano, Maradona and Messi, one always expects more. “he added.

Regarding the Albiceleste coach, Lionel Scaloni, he said that “he has earned the trust and respect of veterans and young people” and added that in the Argentine team “players continue to make their debut, a sign that it is still in a period of search”.

DIEGO SIMEONE, MARCELO BIELSA AND THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – For Valdano, Diego Simeone, who became champion of the Spanish League in May with Atlético de Madrid, has “a practical sense of football.”

“The greats of the League are in the transformation phase and that favored Atlético, which has a deep and mature squad,” he analyzed. The current commentator also said that the UEFA Champions League final, which Chelsea beat Manchester City, would have shown that “Premier League money is getting ahead of the other championships.”

Finally, he said that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is “a heroic demonstration of how football can express life values.” “Just to make this ethical effort a crusade, you have to take off your hat,” he said.