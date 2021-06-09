in Football

Argentina National Team: Fans explode Marchesín for his failure in Colombia’s goal

The Argentine National Team missed the victory over the Colombian National Team, on Day 8 of the Conmebol Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with a last-minute goal from Miguel Borja.

Although the Albiceleste went ahead on the scoreboard 2-0 in less than ten minutes of play, in the second half the coffee growers responded and managed to stay with a point that ended up tasting like glory.

Read also: France national team: Karim Benzema turns on the alarms for the start of the Euro

In the play of Borja’s goal, the Colombian player receives a cross sent from the right wing to head a ball that Agustín Marchesín, who entered the exchange for Damián Martínez, could not get out of his goal.

Faced with this action, the fans of Argentina exploded through social networks, as users assured that Marchesín was quite “left over” in that play and did not launch with the necessary determination, so this cost the team two points albiceleste.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content

Chile becomes entangled with a Bolivia that equals thanks to VAR

Paz Vega, Javier Rey and the mystery of ‘La casa del caracol’