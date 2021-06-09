Argentina National Team: Fans explode Marchesín for his failure in Colombia’s goal

The Argentine National Team missed the victory over the Colombian National Team, on Day 8 of the Conmebol Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup, with a last-minute goal from Miguel Borja.

Although the Albiceleste went ahead on the scoreboard 2-0 in less than ten minutes of play, in the second half the coffee growers responded and managed to stay with a point that ended up tasting like glory.

In the play of Borja’s goal, the Colombian player receives a cross sent from the right wing to head a ball that Agustín Marchesín, who entered the exchange for Damián Martínez, could not get out of his goal.

Miguel Borja dresses up as a hero and gives Argentina an AGONIC draw in Barranquilla. Rueda’s squad avoids a defeat after going 0-2. PARTIDAZO IN BARRANQUILLA !! pic.twitter.com/qK2Wrc0MWE – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) June 9, 2021

Faced with this action, the fans of Argentina exploded through social networks, as users assured that Marchesín was quite “left over” in that play and did not launch with the necessary determination, so this cost the team two points albiceleste.

Foyth fell asleep and escaped to Marchesín. Totally avoidable goal. – Diego Borinsky (@diegoborinsky) June 9, 2021

Perhaps this goal was good for Marchesin to lower his pride a bit. He did not take advantage of the chance. A shame also the injury of Draw Martínez, who was up to the task. Anyway, the bow is still from Armani. – Federico Muiños (@federubi) June 9, 2021

THE GOAL IS ALL OF FOYTH’S DEAD AND THE SON OF RE MIL PUTAS DE MARCHESIN, I DO NOT WANT TO SEE THEM MORE IN THE SELECTION. – La Enzoneta 9 / 12 (@LaEnzoneta) June 9, 2021

What Martínez was doing was very important. Between Foyth who did not burst and wanted to go out playing and Marchesín who could have gone out to cut the center, they converted Colombia’s second goal. Argentina 2-2 Colombia. https://t.co/tHyn8JzkfH – Pablo Carranza (@PabloCarranzaOK) June 9, 2021

Marchesin got tired of chattering that they didn’t call him, they hit the goal once and goal … Even nahu león took that one out, look what I’m telling you – TAPIA (@NiquiTapia) June 9, 2021

Marchesin was the jerk that fended off Armani saying “a couple of good games?” Who explains that in his debut in the national team, the only one he has to cover is a goal. Enough of these guys who are not up to the task. – Santi Grizas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@santigrizas) June 9, 2021

Marchesin once criticized Armani for being called up to the national team and goes and eats a goal at the last minute. kjj the karma of the mouth. – ᵐᵃʳⁱᵃ (@MarBolognesi) June 9, 2021

